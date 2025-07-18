Slammiversary expected to break records for TNA Wrestling

Although it started slow, this Sunday’s TNA Slammiversary pay-per-view will be the biggest audience at a TNA Wrestling event in over a decade and it is set to be the largest crowd of any TNA event in the United States.

Over 1,000 extra tickets have been sold since the rumors – and now confirmation – of AJ Styles appearing at the event. According to @WrestleTix, Slammiversary is at over 5,500 tickets and more sections have been opened, with the UBS Arena currently configured for 6,200 seats.

The UBS Arena is a large arena which seats over 16,000 fans but for the purpose of this event, things will be scaled down and the upper decks won’t be used at all.

The company is expecting strong sales in the final two days with the hopes of even adding more sections by the time Sunday comes around.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online