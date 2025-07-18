Scorpio Sky on his return: “I’m really happy to be back”

Scorpio Sky opened up about his AEW return, reflecting on how quickly everything fell into place and his surprise at the fan response. “Everything kind of came together in a couple of weeks. Tony had an idea and I think it was a great idea. We’re going to roll forward with it.” He admitted that the live audience reaction was expected, but the online support was unexpected: “I had a feeling the live reaction would be good. I was surprised at how well it was received online.”

Noting his past struggles with AEW fans on social media, he said, “Sometimes, the internet wrestling community can be very stiff. On [Twitter/X], I’m not on it, but sometimes the AEW audience that is, they’re not always very happy to see me.” He acknowledged that repeated teases of returns in the past without follow-through may have created fan doubt: “I don’t know if it’s a lack of trust because we’ve had these videos before where ‘he’s coming back’ and I don’t come back.” But this time felt different: “It helped that we aired it, and then I came back immediately after. There was nothing for you to have to trust. It was there.”

Despite the strong response, Sky confessed he once feared his AEW chapter was closed: “To be completely honest with you, there was a time where I thought I was never going back to AEW.” Fortunately, things turned around: “That’s not what I wanted, and fortunately, it’s not what they wanted. We worked it out. I’m really happy to be back.”

Source: Creating Character Podcast