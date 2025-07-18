Original plan for Seth Rollins at Summerslam, official poster for NXT Heatwave

– Seth Rollins was reportedly planned to cash-in Money in the Bank at WWE SummerSlam after GUNTHER vs CM Punk in the main event of night one:

The SummerSlam card originally was scheduled Cena vs. Rhodes as the second night main event, and at that time there was talk of possibly adding a stipulation that had not been determined yet.

Gunther vs. Punk was at that point scheduled to headline night one, and end with Rollins cashing in.

(source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)

– Official poster for NXT ‘HEATWAVE’ 2025.