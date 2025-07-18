NXT Live Results / Sebring, Fl / Fri Jul 18, 2025

The Complete Results from the Alan Jay Arena:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Kelly Kincaid

Chase U: Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors d High Ryze: Wes Lee and Tyriek Igwe

Tatum Paxley (with Izzi Dame) d Zena Sterling

Jasper Troy d Shiloh Hill

Promo: Tony D’Angelo lays out Anthony Luke

Lainey Reid d Thea Hail

Myles Borne and Tavion Heights d Lexis King and Harlem Lewis

Niko Vance d Drako Knox

Kelani Jordan d Lash Legend

Andre Chase d Charlie Dempsey

Main Event: Zaria and Sol Ruca d Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx, with Jacy Jayne)

