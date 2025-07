Announced for next week’s Smackdown:

– Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, & Jelly Roll will Appear

– Alexa Bliss vs Roxanne Perez

– Dexter Lumis & Joe Gacy vs Andrade & Rey Fenix for the WWE Tag Team Titles

NEXT WEEK! Andrade and Rey Fenix will battle against The Wyatt Sicks in a WWE Tag Team Championship Match