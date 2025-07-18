Marcus Bagwell undergoes knee amputation

Steve Stasiak posted via Facebook:

Yesterday morning, Marcus Bagwell—Buff Bagwell—had his leg amputated above the knee (stemming from a car accident in 2020).

I’ve known Buff a long time. I’ve seen him in the spotlight, I’ve seen him behind the scenes, and I’ve seen him fight through things most people never even hear about. This one… this is hard. For him. For everyone who knows and loves him.

The injuries from his 2020 accident never fully healed. He gave it everything he had to avoid this outcome—but that fight led him here. And now begins a whole new kind of battle.

Buff was one of the brightest stars of a wild era in wrestling. He made you look. He made you care. But it’s who he is as a person—past the lights, past the persona—that I hope people think about today.

If you’re reading this, I just ask that you send a little love out into the world for Buff. No grand gestures. Just something real. A thought, a prayer, a moment.