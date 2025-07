Kiana James returned to WWE in her first match in over a year, facing Michin on a taping of Main Event before today’s SmackDown.

Kiana James back in action ahead of WWE SmackDown tonight against Michin!pic.twitter.com/ZweLIZx3WJ — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) July 19, 2025

Thea Hail dropped a cryptic video titled “thearetically speaking,” teasing a possible change or announcement.