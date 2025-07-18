Kenny Omega is expected to take time off

Fightful reports Kenny Omega is set to take an unspecified amount of time off of AEW television.

Omega’s match with Okada at All In Texas was hyped as being a rematch of all rematches. With all the big events that did occur at the show, one could not help but notice that not many came away from the PPV talking about Omega and Okada’s match. While it takes two to tango, their big rematch not living up to the expectations of the masses could be part of why Omega isn’t going to be wrestling anytime soon. Of course, he could also have continued health issues related to why he was out for so long prior to returning earlier this year.

No word on why or whether this will be a consecutive or sporadic absence for him.

Omega joins Samoa Joe and Will Ospreay who have also been written off of AEW TV.