JR doesn’t believe Goldberg’s career is over, MVP on a pivotal conversation with Bobby Lashley

– While speaking on Grilling JR, Jim Ross made it clear he doesn’t think Goldberg’s wrestling career is really over, even after his recent retirement match at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Ross said that while he’s not sure what it might look like, he believes Goldberg could return if he’s booked the right way, kept from wrestling too often and paired with the right opponent. Ross said Goldberg still has star power and is a very unique talent.

– MVP recently opened up about a pivotal conversation he had with Bobby Lashley following Shelton Benjamin’s WWE release in September 2023. Reflecting on their time together, MVP revealed “I was sitting next to Bobby in catering and said, ‘We got to get out of here,’” expressing frustration with how things were being handled. He urged Lashley to consider a new chapter elsewhere, telling him, “Don’t re-sign. Let’s get Shelton and go across the street [to AEW]. Our story is not finished.”

