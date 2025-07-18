CM Punk speaks on his rap to John Cena, on working in the WWE office

– CM Punk (Interview w/ ComicBook) speaks on his rap to John Cena on the June 27th episode of WWE SmackDown:

“The genesis of the idea was everybody’s expecting this Pipebomb 2 from me and I’m not into delivering sequels to stuff that don’t need sequels. For 14 years, people have been chasing this moment and trying to replicate it, duplicate it, talk like me, sit like me. And I’m not so much into doing the same thing.

Everyone’s expecting me to zig, so I zag. That was kind of the idea with it and really, just having fun. That entire week was pretty emotional for me, being the last time I was gonna get to share a ring with John Cena, and I wanted to make it special and memorable. And I find that when I challenge myself and I put myself outside my comfort zone, that’s when the best stuff happens. And people are gonna remember that, whether it’s because of the delivery, the content, the way I was dressed—you know, I think it was a hell of a moment.”

– Punk (Interview w/ Scott Fishman) says he would not want to take on an office role while actively wrestling:

“I’m still kind of pumping the brakes on any kind of office title. I don’t want to be office Punk while I’m active main roster wrestler Punk. Those things do not mix. You can not try to tell somebody else what to do while you are essentially booked in a certain position on the show, in my opinion.

I’m stoked being a wrestler and until I hang my boots up, I’m going to be stoked being a wrestler.”