CM Punk opens up about his evolving relationship with Triple H

CM Punk opened up about his evolving relationship with Triple H and his current role in WWE, emphasizing how much things have changed between them over the years. “Between me and Triple H, there is so much more of an understanding. I’ve advanced in my life to a point where I have the perspective I didn’t have before. For him likewise has advanced in life to where he has experiences and knowledge he didn’t have before.”

He reflected on how their dynamic has shifted from rivalry to collaboration. “Me and him, I think we were both on the main roster, and were talented guys. It was more adversarial because we were competition. Now we’re not and are on the same page and want to help the next generation and kind of guide them the right way with their creativity showing through but also producing them. It’s more like, ‘Maybe do it this way and see what happens’.”

Punk expressed genuine appreciation for working with Triple H now. “Look, I love working with the guy. It’s amazing. It’s really a treat. I think we’ve only scratched the tip of the iceberg.”

However, Punk made it clear he’s focused on wrestling and not ready for a backstage or executive role. “I’m still kind of pumping the brakes on any kind of office title. I don’t want to be office Punk while I’m active main roster wrestler Punk. Those things do not mix. You can not try to tell somebody else what to do while you are essentially booked in a certain position on the show, in my opinion.”

He concluded by reaffirming his passion for in-ring work and his commitment to his fellow performers. “I’m stoked being a wrestler and until I hang my boots up, I’m going to be stoked being a wrestler. I want to do the best I can with the group I have, which are some supremely talented, genius minds for the wrestling business.”

Source: TV Insider