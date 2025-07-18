Buff Bagwell: “It’ll show that I came out of the darkness” (video)

Former WCW Superstar Buff Bagwell revealed in an interview for Maven’s YouTube channel that he underwent leg amputation.

The amputation comes following an August 2020 car accident where his kneecap was caved in and never fully recovered despite several surgeries throughout the years.

In the 26-minute video, cameras followed Bagwell as he went to hospital to prepare for the life-changing surgery.

After surgery, Maven and his cameras visited Bagwell at the hospital again where his leg was covered with sheets, until he removed them to reveal his right leg completely amputated from his upper thigh.

“It’s not there. And I can feel my calf. I can feel my ankle,” Bagwell told Maven. Maven tried to “grab” his leg and tap on it, with Bagwell telling him that he can almost feel it.

Despite this huge setback, the 55-year-old hopes that one day he can get back in the ring, run the ropes, and have a match.

“It’ll show that I came out of the darkness with this thing and I turned it around all the way to the back in the ring as Buff Bagwell,” he said.

