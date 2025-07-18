AJ Styles confirmed for TNA Slammiversary, Lance Storm comments

– TNA makes it official:

BREAKING: “The Phenomenal” @AJStylesOrg returns to TNA THIS SUNDAY at #TNASlammiversary LIVE on PPV and TNA+ from UBS Arena on Long Island, NY. MORE: https://t.co/wlZW2jD1EY pic.twitter.com/6AVKyPPRyT — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 18, 2025

– Lance Storm on the importance of AJ Styles to TNA Wrestling:

“I think it could be said that TNA might not even exist without AJ Styles. That dude was the backbone of this company for years. He made his name in TNA, but he made TNA’s name as well.

“The dude was so great – is so great, but I’m referring to his time in TNA – was just fantastic, phenomenal, whatever choice of words you wanna use.

“I was fortunate enough, I actually wrestled him one time on a (1PW) show in the UK, a tag team match and had a lot of fun. The dude’s just fantastic in the ring.”

(source: Wrestling Observer Live)