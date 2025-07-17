WWE News and Notes

– WWE creative is considering sending Omos to AAA, like his short stint in NOAH earlier this year, to help build him up as a unique special attraction beyond just WWE.

(Source: WrestleVotes)

– Blake Monroe responds back to Jordynne Grace, with a saying of her own.

you cannot put the ramen noodles back into the packet https://t.co/4ef1Sb13rq — Blake Monroe ♡ (@BlakeMonroeWWE) July 16, 2025

– Four brand new posters for WWE: UNREAL, the new Netflix docuseries premiering July 29:

– Nikki Cross wishes a Happy Heavenly Birthday to former WCW & TNA star Daffney

Happy Birthday Daff I miss you hope you are enjoying some ice cream today love pic.twitter.com/sMqPYLl46N — Nikki Cross (@WWENikkiCross) July 17, 2025