WWE News and Notes

– WWE creative is considering sending Omos to AAA, like his short stint in NOAH earlier this year, to help build him up as a unique special attraction beyond just WWE.
– Blake Monroe responds back to Jordynne Grace, with a saying of her own.
you cannot put the ramen noodles back into the packet
– Four brand new posters for WWE: UNREAL, the new Netflix docuseries premiering July 29:
#wwe
– Nikki Cross wishes a Happy Heavenly Birthday to former WCW & TNA star Daffney
Happy Birthday Daff
I miss you
hope you are enjoying some ice cream today love
