WWE News and Notes

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
241

– WWE creative is considering sending Omos to AAA, like his short stint in NOAH earlier this year, to help build him up as a unique special attraction beyond just WWE.

(Source: WrestleVotes)

Blake Monroe responds back to Jordynne Grace, with a saying of her own.

– Four brand new posters for WWE: UNREAL, the new Netflix docuseries premiering July 29:

– Nikki Cross wishes a Happy Heavenly Birthday to former WCW & TNA star Daffney

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here