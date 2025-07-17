Wrestling Tidbits

– AEW ALL IN 2026 will take place on August 30th at Wembley Stadium, London.
– The System and Matt Cardona vs Darkstate has been added to Slammiversary.
– Word going around is that Hechicero has signed with AEW. He will remain with CMLL as well and work dates for both companies.
– Announced for August:
