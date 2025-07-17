Will Ospreay reportedly banged up, Tony Khan more involved in AEW creative

– Will Ospreay is reportedly banged up and will be taking time off from AEW.

It is unknown how long he will be absent for, but he is believed to miss at least a month of television.

(Source: FightfulSelect)

– Tony Khan says in 2025, he’s more “In The Weeds” with AEW Creative than ever before:

“I had so many different people pitching ideas and I was trying to be accommodating maybe too much. So I just decided, I’m going to scrap the meetings. I’m going to get a pencil and paper & I’m just going to get organized by myself.

In early 2025, I had that same realization that I need to do what I did 5 years ago. Just block out everything and just focus on AEW and not listen to everybody’s advice, and maybe just make the show what I think it should be.”

(Source: In Your Case of Q101)