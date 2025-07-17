Updates on Kiana James and Mina Shirakawa

– Kiana James hasn’t been seen in a WWE ring since June 2024, but new backstage developments are pointing to her return being right around the corner. After undergoing knee surgery and spending over a year away from action, James appears to be cleared—or very close to it—and WWE seems to already have plans lined up.

Sean Ross Sapp’s comments suggest WWE is holding James back from smaller returns like a one-off battle royal appearance because they might have bigger plans in mind for her. That decision, combined with her backstage presence, points to a creative direction already being mapped out.

– During Dynamite last night, Tony Schiavone announced that Mina Shirakawa suffered a broken hand at All In: Texas PPV. When being hit by the O-Face by Athena in the Women’s Casino Gauntlet.

I don’t need your permission. I’ll see you when it’s time to kick your head off.@AthenaPalmer_FG https://t.co/QzmTZdhAVF pic.twitter.com/llk0zVvh0C — Mina Shirakawa♡白川未奈 (@MinaShirakawa) July 17, 2025