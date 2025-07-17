Tony Khan and Hangman Adam Page notes

– Tony Khan feels that AEW is the wrestling he would “love” to watch when he was a kid.

“AEW, when I was a kid, is the wrestling I would love to watch.

“I absolutely loved watching that [ECW]. And the first wrestling show I ever went to outside of Champagne, Illinois was actually in Philadelphia, was ECW. The first two shows I ever went to outside of Champagne were back to back, outside Philadelphia Friday night and then in Philadelphia Saturday night in the ECW arena and it was fantastic stuff.

“I grew up in Champagne, Illinois and when I was 12 years old, I started writing a show in an email thing with my friend and we would write shows and email them to each other. We drafted all the wrestlers and split all the wrestlers in the world up and wrote our shows and mine was Wednesday Night Dynamite and his show was at the Aragon Ballroom. He called it the Aragon Brawl Room and we’re bringing it to life. My buddy Todd.”

– AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page appears on a special variant cover for DC’s upcoming K.O. event, where he’s shown fighting Lobo.

Hangman Page fighting Lobo by Dan Mora