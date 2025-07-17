TNA President addressed speculation about WWE potentially buying TNA

TNA President Carlos Silva addressed speculation about WWE potentially buying TNA, emphasizing that “Our partnership with WWE and NXT is going great, and we’re gonna keep it going great. And that, you know … that could appear possibly as an opportunity down the road at some point. ”

We’re just sort of making sure that things like Slammiversary and Bound for Glory are set and focused on what we’re doing on TV.

We’re working on creating content, we’re working with our partners, we’re bringing in new sponsors, we’re doing our best at filling up arenas.”

(Source: Getting Over: Wrestling Podcast)

TNA President @carlossilva has conducted his first ever #Scottish media interview with @leemedd of @aliveradio. Listen live on Medd in the Morning on Monday at 8am UK time (just ask your smart speaker for Alive Radio). Read the preview here: https://t.co/ChXW3zETzZ pic.twitter.com/GQnEf0MdSB — TNA Wrestling UK (@ThisIsTNAUK) July 12, 2025