TNA airs another Enzo Amore video, WWE set to elevate Jacob Fatu

Steve Gerweck
324

– TNA aired another Enzo Amore video on this week’s Impact:

“I’m gonna show up to Slammiversary and I ain’t showing up alone, I’m not that stupid. Starting with the Heavyweight Champ at 4thRope Zilla Fatu. I think I’ll bring a Bishop. I know some good guys, some Good Brothers”

– WWE is set to elevate Jacob Fatu’s profile through major promotion. Expect exclusive city-themed merchandise, designed in collaboration with local sports teams.

That kind of marketing effort is reserved only for elite talent.

(source: @WrestleVotes)

