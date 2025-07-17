TNA airs another Enzo Amore video, WWE set to elevate Jacob Fatu

– TNA aired another Enzo Amore video on this week’s Impact:

TNA aired another Enzo Amore video "I'm gonna show up to Slammiversary and I ain't showing up alone, I'm not that stupid. Starting with the Heavyweight Champ at 4thRope Zilla Fatu. I think I'll bring a Bishop. I know some good guys, some Good Brothers"pic.twitter.com/5BJSbveyxY — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) July 18, 2025

– WWE is set to elevate Jacob Fatu’s profile through major promotion. Expect exclusive city-themed merchandise, designed in collaboration with local sports teams.

That kind of marketing effort is reserved only for elite talent.

(source: @WrestleVotes)