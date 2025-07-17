Scott D’Amore sees a possible WWE future for the Young Bucks now that their AEW EVP run is over. Reflecting on their recent storyline loss, he said, “Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland beat the Young Bucks, with the gimmick the Bucks are no longer AEW EVPs. You had the top stars of tomorrow beating the guys who helped build the company.” To D’Amore, this match felt symbolic, almost like a closing chapter for Matt and Nick Jackson in AEW leadership.

He pointed out that “The Bucks — Matt and Nick Jackson — have done everything there is to do in AEW as characters and as real-life executives,” implying that there’s not much left for them to accomplish in the company they helped build. With their legacy in AEW well-established, he mused, “Hmmm …”, hinting at something more on the horizon.

D’Amore didn’t shy away from teasing a potential WWE run, recalling past interest from the company: “It’s no secret WWE wanted the Bucks badly before they helped form AEW — and I can see Matt and Nick, not tomorrow, but at some point — maybe deciding it is time to go have a WrestleMania moment like fellow AEW founder Cody Rhodes did.”

(Source: The D’Amore Drop)