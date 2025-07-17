Paul Heyman addresses Seth Rollins’ recent injury

Paul Heyman addressed Seth Rollins’ recent injury, calling it “a fact of life” and emphasizing that injuries are “an inherent danger in this industry.” He noted how the media and WWE now have a more symbiotic relationship: “The media will exploit their access to us… We’re going to exploit that access to the media… It’s just the evolution of the relationship.” Heyman believes this shift opens up more storytelling opportunities and helps further develop other talents.

With Rollins sidelined, Heyman sees a major upside: “This allows even more spotlight to be put on Bron Breakker, who is going to main event multiple WrestleManias in the future.” He shared that he had high hopes for Breakker “even before Bron Breakker was with me on television.”

Heyman also praised another powerhouse, saying, “Bronson Reed is the most underappreciated and underutilized monster that we’ve had for years.” He believes Reed finally has the right platform and opponents to showcase his dominance: “Now the main eventers line up for him…”

