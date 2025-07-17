Match announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite, CM Punk comments on WWE: Unreal series

CM Punk (via @UnSportsESPN) speaks on the WWE: Unreal series on Netflix:

“It’s not that I’m so much against it, it’s that my entire existence in my profession, professional wrestling, you’re taught and you’re brought up, and you’re old school, you protect the business.

What this show is going to do is just show us backstage in our environment, interacting with each other and that’s really for the fans. You see it all the time with football shows like Hard Knocks.

—That’s sort of what we’re doing. We’re following suit in a way. It’s just really strange, for me at least, because I’ve always been taught you protect the business, you don’t let the insiders in.”

– Announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite:

