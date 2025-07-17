Match announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite, CM Punk comments on WWE: Unreal series

– CM Punk (via @UnSportsESPN) speaks on the WWE: Unreal series on Netflix:

“It’s not that I’m so much against it, it’s that my entire existence in my profession, professional wrestling, you’re taught and you’re brought up, and you’re old school, you protect the business.

What this show is going to do is just show us backstage in our environment, interacting with each other and that’s really for the fans. You see it all the time with football shows like Hard Knocks.

—That’s sort of what we’re doing. We’re following suit in a way. It’s just really strange, for me at least, because I’ve always been taught you protect the business, you don’t let the insiders in.”

– Announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite:

Next Wednesday, 7/23! "Timeless" Toni Storm vs Billie Starkz With pressure mounting from the #1 Contender ROH Women's World Champion Athena, AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm faces Athena's minion, Billie Starkz!