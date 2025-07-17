Karrion Kross book signing during SummerSlam weekend

WWE Superstar Karrion Kross will be signing copies of his new book, Life Is Fighting, during SummerSlam weekend in Stockholm, New Jersey.

The signing will be at The Wrestling Collector on Thursday, July 31 from 6PM to 9PM. The wrestling store is located at 2828 State Route 23.

The meet and greet plus signature tickets cost $30 each. If you can’t attend live, you can order a signed copy to be shipped to you for $40. You can book your tickets now at TheWrestlingCollector.com.

.@realKILLERkross has added The Wrestling Collector as a stop on his book tour during SummerSlam Week here in NJ! You will have a chance to meet Karrion and get a signed copy of his new book on 7/31 from 6-9PM! https://t.co/3EhckqzW8F for tickets or mail order book! pic.twitter.com/W7v31RYMrC — The Wrestling Collector (@TheWCStore) July 17, 2025

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996