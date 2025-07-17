Karrion Kross book signing during SummerSlam weekend

Colin Vassallo
WWE Superstar Karrion Kross will be signing copies of his new book, Life Is Fighting, during SummerSlam weekend in Stockholm, New Jersey.

The signing will be at The Wrestling Collector on Thursday, July 31 from 6PM to 9PM. The wrestling store is located at 2828 State Route 23.

The meet and greet plus signature tickets cost $30 each. If you can’t attend live, you can order a signed copy to be shipped to you for $40. You can book your tickets now at TheWrestlingCollector.com.

