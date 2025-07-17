Kane on a professional regret, Syuri to undergo elbow surgery

– Kane reflected on his WWE career and the idea of a retirement match, admitting, “Yeah,” when asked if he misses anything about wrestling. “I don’t miss the travel [laughs], but I think that’s a lot better nowadays. They don’t keep the schedule that we did. You know, it’s become even more of a TV product…” He still misses entertaining fans, saying, “It’s fun to go out there and entertain, it’s fun to interact with the fans and the people who love pro wrestling.”

Kane expressed some regret: “One of my great regrets is I wish I had appreciated that more early in my career and then even throughout my career.” He emphasized the impact wrestling has: “You’re taking [fans] from what could be a tough situation… by coming into this fantasy world. Man, that’s a blessing. It’s a gift, and it’s really cool. And I do miss that part of it.”

(Source: Off The Ropes)

– After making her AEW debut at All In Texas, Syuri yesterday announced that she’ll undergoing elbow surgery this month.

(source: Syuri IG Stories)