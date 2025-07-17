Goldberg says WWE attempted to sign his son, Stephanie Vaquer thanks Stephanie McMahon

– Goldberg revealed he halted WWE’s attempt to sign his son, Gage Goldberg, to a NIL deal after learning the financial details. “The kid is like me. He wants to be a football player. That’s a dream of his. Then, his ‘back up plan,’ he’s an extremely lucky person to have a back up plan to go to the WWE or be a professional wrestler. I’d say he’s got it in his blood,” Goldberg shared, acknowledging Gage’s natural inclination toward wrestling while emphasizing football remains the primary focus.

When asked about WWE’s interest, he confirmed discussions happened but he intervened. “They tried to get him in the NIL, but when I found out how much they were going to give him, I put the brakes on that one.” Still, Goldberg recognized WWE’s awareness of Gage’s potential. “They would be ignorant if they didn’t have an idea that it could be in his future.”

Source: The Ariel Helwani Show

– Stephanie Vaquer thanks Stephanie McMahon for being a true trailblazer for today’s women in WWE

Thank you, @StephMcMahon , for empowering women and elevating this women’s division to new heights. I’m proud and deeply grateful to all the trailblazers who paved the way, so that today we can chase our dreams and make history together. Gracias Stephanie por impulsar alas… pic.twitter.com/I65Sndn86T — Stephanie Vaquer (@Steph_Vaquer) July 16, 2025