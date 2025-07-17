CM Punk says he had an agreement with Vince McMahon for a WWE return

CM Punk claims he had an agreement with Vince McMahon for a WWE Return

Speaking to Robbie Fox on My Mom’s Basement, Punk claims that he met with both Triple H and Vince McMahon for a potential return to the company, but it was McMahon who made a handshake deal, but ultimately he ‘ghosted him’.

“I had a hilarious, clandestine meeting in the Borgata in Atlantic City with Vince and Triple H… I had agents, they were telling me, ‘Hey, they wanna talk to you’ and I was like, ‘Whatever, I’m not interested,’ and then Vince just started calling me. He was like, ‘Hey! I’m eliminating the middleman,’ and I was just like, ‘This is insane,’ and it just so happened that, ‘Oh, well, I’m gonna be here.’ ‘Alright, we can get there.’”

Punk continued, “We had a meeting and we had a handshake agreement and then he ghosted me. So, that’s why it didn’t happen. Unbelievable. I’m gonna write a book someday… It’s a great story. It’s a fantastic story.”

Source: My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox