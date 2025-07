– Kurt Angle has joined fellow WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan & Eric Bischoff’s Real American Freestyle as a member of the announce team.

Olympic gold medalist. Wrestling icon.

Now he's calling the action for #RAF01.https://t.co/rpjZvpR5XO pic.twitter.com/znv6XH9q0M — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) July 17, 2025

– Last night’s AEW Dynamite averaged 588,000 viewers; 0.15 P18-49 rating.

