7/17/25 TNA Impact Recap

– Moose our X divison champion faces the Death Machine Sami Calihan. In a rather short match, Moose shows why he is the champion and leaves Sami in the dust.

Moose takes the microphone afterwards. He acknowledges Leon Slater, his opponent at Slammiversary for the X division championship. That this will be the biggest match of his career.

Then Moose addresses Sami Calihan, saying that he’s lost it. That people use to call him the death machine, but it’s been a long time. He tells him to unlace his boots and go to the back. Which he does.

– The System versus Order Four

As Order Four comes to the ring, the lights go out. NXT’S Dark State is here!! They attack The System who are in the ring as Order Four slowly backs up the ramp away from the ring.

– Dani Luna vs. Tessa Blanchard. As always, Victoria Crawford is in Tessa’s corner.

Tessa is vicious in the ring, quickly getting the better of Dani. Although it does not last long, as both ladies are great ring workerss. Tessa is a great villain as all the crowd boo her and chant that she sucks.

Victoria Crawford gets involved, helping Tessa off the shoulders on Luna. Getting the upper hand, Blanchard uses it to her advantage and gets the pin! Afterwards, both gang up on Luna, until Indi Hartwell’s music hits.

Tessa faces Indi at Slammiversary this Sunday.

– The Elegance Brand is next to the ring. Ash has a few choice words for the knockout champion, as she won the battle royal to be the number one contender.

She is interrupted by NXT’S Fatal Influence, Jacy Jayne is scheduled to fight the TNA Knockout champion Masha Slamovitch at Slammiversary this Sunday.

But Masha isn’t having any of this and comes to the ring. Champion versus champion, winner takes all! You do not want to miss this.

– Judas Iccarus of the Northern Armory is in singles action against The Home Town Man! The fans really seem to like the Home Town Man, cheering for him very loudly.

Travis Williams continues to interfere in the match, trying to remove the Home Town Man’s Mask! But it doesn’t matter, as the fan favorite gets the final pin.

Eric Young runs to the ring to retaliate, but the Home Town Man runs into the audience, who protect him.

– Enzo Amore has another ad on TNA, stating that he’s coming to Slammiversary and he’s not going to be alone!! Expect some Fourth Rope talent.

– Matt Cardona is in action tonight up against Jake Painter. Matt comes on the microphone, stating that he’s been attacked by Dark State and he knows they are in the arena, and he wants them.

As the match starts, the lights go off. Dark State are back in the ring, demolishing both men! Brian Myers runs to the ring, to help Matt Cardona. Moments later, the rest of The System runs to the ring.

– The Hardy Boys are next. They have a huge match coming at Slammiversary, in a ladder match against the likes of The Rascalz, First Class and the Nemeth Brothers for the TNA tage team championships.

Matt addresses the fans, thanking them for allowing them to follow their dreams for the past 33 years! The fans chant “THANK YOU HARDYS” very loudly. Jeff states that if they don’t win the belts at Slammiversary, that maybe the Hardy Party is over.

Leon Slater comes to the ring. He has been working a lot with the brothers in different matches. Leon explains how they have changed his life and all the lives of the fans in the arena.

First Class crashes the party, to remind them of all the losses they have had recently, including to himself. The Nemeth Brothers also come out with the gold around their waists. They attack the Hardys.

The Rascalz are the last team to join the party, jumping First Class to even the odds.

– Frankie Kazarian & NXT’S Trick Williams, the TNA World champion up against Joe Hendry & Mike Santana.

Trick faces both Santana and Hendry at Slammiversary this Sunday for the TNA World champioship title! This will definitely be an exciting match!

After much back and forth, Mike Santana gets the one, two, three on Frankie for the win.