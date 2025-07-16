WWE News and Notes

– Last night’s episode of NXT averaged 586,000 viewers; 0.12 P18-49 rating.

– CM Punk (via My Mom’s Basement) privately met with Vince McMahon and Triple H in 2018-19 regarding a WWE return. A handshake agreement was made, but Punk says Vince ghosted him after that meeting

-There have been internal discussions about AJ Styles potentially making an appearance this weekend at TNA Slammiversary, reports PWInsider. Earlier in the Week TNA’s president has seemingly teased an AJ Styles appearance at Slammiversary.

“We’re moving the stage back to accommodate more fans. This event will be TNA’s greatest achievement and trust me it’s going to be PHENOMENAL.”

– Roman Reigns’ return on this week’s RAW is now officially the most vieweed return of 2025 on WWE’s YouTube channel, crossing 3.4 million views in just one day.