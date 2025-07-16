WWE News and Notes

– The July 7th episode of WWE Raw on Netflix generated 2,600,000 global views.

– Smackdown on Friday night drew 1,399,000 viewers, up 233,000 viewers from the previous week but lower than what the show has been doing as a three-hour broadcast in the previous month. Smackdown had a 0.37 rating in 18-49, up 0.05 and was #1 on cable and #1 in all of television for the night. (Ratings credit: Programming Insider, Colin Vassallo)

– Bron Breakker received a ton of praise for carrying the gauntlet match on Monday Night Raw, reports Fightful.

– TNA President Carlos Silva teases AJ Styles appearance for Slammiversary

We’re moving the stage back to accommodate more fans. This event will be TNA’s greatest achievement and trust me it’s going to be PHENOMENAL. #Slammiversary #TNA @ThisIsTNA pic.twitter.com/9BUxjiIQjj — Carlos Silva (@carlossilva) July 15, 2025