WWE News and Notes

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
141

– The July 7th episode of WWE Raw on Netflix generated 2,600,000 global views.

– Smackdown on Friday night drew 1,399,000 viewers, up 233,000 viewers from the previous week but lower than what the show has been doing as a three-hour broadcast in the previous month. Smackdown had a 0.37 rating in 18-49, up 0.05 and was #1 on cable and #1 in all of television for the night. (Ratings credit: Programming Insider, Colin Vassallo)

Bron Breakker received a ton of praise for carrying the gauntlet match on Monday Night Raw, reports Fightful.

– TNA President Carlos Silva teases AJ Styles appearance for Slammiversary

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here