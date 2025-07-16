Video: Seth Rollins provides an update

On The Rich Eisen Show, Seth Rollins revealed that his knee was too swollen on Monday for an accurate diagnosis. He’ll undergo more screenings in Los Angeles soon. While there’s no clear timeline, he expects to be out for a while. Rollins to be back in time for Wrestlemania 42.

“When I landed, I felt my knee kind of pop and buckle. Monday, I was in Birmingham, Alabama where our specialists were at. We took a look at the knee through imaging. It was a little too swollen, so we’ll take another look hopefully in a week or two so that we can get a firm diagnosis and go from there.

I’m not a doctor, but I know my body, and what I feel is that this is gonna have me out for an extended period of time. We were talking off air earlier, it is a bummer, but our business moves on. It isn’t the first time I was injured, it’s not the last time.

I’ve always got WrestleMania in the back of my mind. I’m like, can I make it back for WrestleMania season? I feel good about that, but beyond a firm timeline, I just don’t know until we get a better answer on the MRI. So that’s where it’s at.”

The visionary and revolutionary @WWERollins is sitting in for @richeisen today and addressed his injury that went down over the weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event against LA Knight:#WWE pic.twitter.com/eKGnDFEb4D — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) July 16, 2025

