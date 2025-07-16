AEW President Tony Khan reveals how AAA double-crossed him and AEW back in 2022:

“We had agreed that FTR would go down and wrestle RUSH and Dralístico. And then something happened during the day where Dragon Lee was in there. I was up doing a show in Denver that day.

I talked to FTR and they said ‘there’s some kind of strange stuff going on here.’ And then right after Dynamite ended, that match went off and they announced that Dragon Lee was signing with WWE and he still had FTR’s name on the plate. So it was really a double-cross. That would never happen now. That’s one of those things that would never happen now.

Salvador and I are brothers. I don’t believe he would ever betray me like that, and I would never betray him like that. We are never switching allegiances mid-show.”

(source: Q101 Chicago)