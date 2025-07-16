The TNA champion wants to face AJ Styles, Lesnar’s daughter dating an NFL lineman

When discussing the TNA World Champions of yesteryear, Trick Williams said the Phenomenal One was the TNA great he most wanted to face off with. As Trick put it: I went out there on NXT on Tuesday and I made a bold statement, and I meant what I said. I said that I am the greatest TrickNA, TNA Champion of all time. We were in Atlanta, I’m still in Atlanta, and the crowd chanted AJ Styles. The audacity! AJ Styles?! I thought about it, ‘Wow, wouldn’t that be amazing?’ Since the word around town is Trick Williams does not respect this title, which I am defending on two different shows, which I am increasing the viewership, which I am doing exactly what I’m supposed to do, which I’ll rightfully claim that I am the best TNA Champion of all time. If [there is] anybody who they perceive to be someone who actually does honor and respect TNA, it’s probably AJ Styles. So, why don’t we book that? I think that’s the most formidable opponent for someone like myself.

– Mya Lesnar, daughter of Brock Lesnar, is gaining attention in athletics and recently made her relationship with NFL offensive lineman Drew Moss of the San Francisco 49ers official on social media.