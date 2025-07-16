Roman Reigns advertised for the next two episodes of Raw

Roman Reigns is set to appear on the July 21 and 28 episodes of Monday Night Raw as his quick SummerSlam program comes to life.

These two episodes will be held in Houston and Detroit respectively and are the final two episodes before SummerSlam.

Reigns returned on Raw this week, making his first appearance since the Raw after WrestleMania 41. He came to the aid of Jey Uso and CM Punk who were both being attacked by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

Breakker and Seth Rollins were the ones who decimated Reigns and Punk following WrestleMania 41. Rollins was not at Raw due to his knee injury.

For SummerSlam, Reigns will team up with Jey Uso to take on Breakker and Reed in a tag team match, a match which is expected to be made official soon.

