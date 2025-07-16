Peter Rosenberg is not happy about Goldberg’s complaints (video)

WWE's Peter Rosenberg is not happy about Goldberg's complaints
"It should have been a squash. He should have gotten Goldberg'd.
"Pushing 60 years old, hasn't looked good in the ring, some would say ever, but certainly not the last few years…"pic.twitter.com/iFRv9wEbgb
— WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) July 16, 2025
WWE’s Peter Rosenberg is not happy about Goldberg’s complaints
“It should have been a squash. He should have gotten Goldberg’d.
“Pushing 60 years old, hasn’t looked good in the ring, some would say ever, but certainly not the last few years…”