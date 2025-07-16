Pat McAfee: “I got real tired man. I crashed, I hit a wall.”

Pat McAfee explains why he’s stepped away from WWE:

“I got real tired man. I crashed, I hit a wall. I got to Money in the Bank in LA – I was on the east coast for TST, and then I went down to Parris Island, and then I went to LA for Money in the Bank, and I could just feel it. I’m like, ‘Oh my god, my brain is not operating right now.’

“I had talked to others that had maybe experienced mental exhaustion before whenever they have had it, and I’ve talked to them and I’ve been like, ‘I’m staring down what you went through there’. Like, I knew this moment was coming. I knew it was gonna happen at some point, and it happens to people, so I talked to people about it happening and what they went through, and as Money in the Bank was happening, I was like, ‘Oh my god, this is it, I’ve finally hit it.’

“And I never thought it was gonna happen, but you add in my daughter, the daily show, the travel. And then also trying my best – I know wrestling fans don’t think this, the wrestling community doesn’t think this – but like, I was trying to put everybody over. Like maximum effort, full, every time trying to put people over to people that are watching.

“And it’s like, I think that, with the travel, with me not getting back till like 2/3am on Monday nights. And that’s the beginning of our work week. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, I’ve got 12 hours left of being on air.

“It’s an honor to be a part of, but like… I stopped going to Monday night Raw, so that took away two planes and a two-hour sleep night a week away from the schedule. And it was like, stack a couple of weeks, I feel like a human again.

“And also – Corey Graves, so good. Wade Barrett, so good. For people that watch wrestling, like whatever happened to Seth Rollins, that’s a massive ordeal to WWE because everything that’s going on right now. For me at the commentator position, it’s like, show moves on regardless.

“So like, the ability to not feel absolutely fucking terrible for having to take a step back because I’m tired, WWE has, on the other side – because they have such a hard work ethic and travel mindset and they’ve been doing it for so long – they understand that people get like, ‘Hey, yeah, we understand you might need to take a break for a little bit,’ so they’ve been great.

“And I will always love the WWE, and I miss it, but I didn’t think I would have made it – I was eyeing football season around the corner, and I was like, ‘I don’t know if I’m gonna be able to survive this thing.'”

Source: Pat McAfee Show