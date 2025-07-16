Original plan for Rollins at Summerslam, Carlito on a possible WWE return, new AEW Dynamite match

– Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins was planned for Summerslam before Rollins’ injury, according to Wrestling Observer Radio.

– While speaking to D-Von Dudley, Carlito was asked if he ever saw himself returning for a third run with WWE. He explained that he does see a third run in a way, but more like coming in and out, similar to how others have done it. Carlito said he could definitely see himself popping in for things here and there, especially since there doesn’t seem to be any heat between him and the company.

– Willow, Statlander, Thekla, and Queen Aminata will all face off in a high-stakes 4-way match for $100,000 on tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

