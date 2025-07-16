Mike Santana opened up about his AEW departure, wrestling remaining his passion (video)

Mike Santana explains why he left AEW, saying he felt like he was at a point where he wasn't growing anymore He adds that he requested his release multiple times before it was finally grantedpic.twitter.com/0IAaMII9cI — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) July 16, 2025

Mike Santana opened up about his AEW departure, revealing it was a long time coming and rooted in personal and professional growth. “I’m the type of person where I need constant growth in my life. Especially in this line of work. Any line of work, if we’re not growing, what are we doing?” He admitted there was “a lot of unhappiness, a lot of things that I wasn’t about,” and made it clear he views himself as a brand just like any company: “I need to take care of my brand and I need to continue growing.”

Wrestling remains his passion: “This wrestling thing is my life. I dedicated everything to this.” Santana also emphasized he’s not someone who’s content doing nothing just for a paycheck: “I’m also not the type of person that I can sit and collect a paycheck. That’s not me. Never has been.”

His departure was not hostile, simply necessary: “There was no heat or hard feelings. It is what it is. That’s the wrestling business. People come and people go.” Ultimately, it was a decision for his well-being: “I looked at it as I need to do what’s best for me, my career, my life, and my sanity. I did exactly that.”

He acknowledged the fear of leaving a stable job: “Was I worried? Was there fear and stuff? Of course. I’m leaving a guaranteed paycheck of a lot of money. I have a family,” but stood by his choice, confident in the work he’d put in: “I knew the work I was willing to put in to get to where I wanted to be. I’m in the main event at UBS.”

When asked if AEW tried to keep him, he confirmed: “I asked for my release multiple times.” After a short return feud with Ortiz, things went quiet: “They stopped bringing me to TV. ‘Yo, just get me out of here. I’m good.’” He persisted: “I asked two or three times and finally they granted me my release and I was like, ‘Thank you.’”

Source: The Ariel Helwani Show