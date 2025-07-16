Jim Ross suffers a “bad fall” in his hotel room, Priest asked about Lola Vice dating rumor

– Jim Ross has revealed he is recovering from a “bad fall” he suffered in his hotel room just two days before the recent AEW All In Texas pay-per-view in Dallas.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Ross detailed the incident, which was complicated by the fact he had misplaced his phone. “I had a hell of a fall and soft tissue… I didn’t break anything, I don’t think, but I had a bad fall in my hotel room, and I didn’t have my phone,” Ross said. “I didn’t have any way of communicating with anybody. I just went to bed. And it was challenging.”

Despite the fall, Ross made his return to the commentary desk at All In, receiving a massive ovation and calling the two main event matches. He noted that he is still feeling the effects, stating, “To this very minute, I’m still sore. The older you get, the slower you heal… but I’ll make it. I’ll be alright.

– Damian Priest Refuses to Comment on Lola Vice Dating Rumors:

During an appearance on Good Morning New York, Priest was asked about being seen with Vice. He quickly shut down the speculation, responding with,

“Oh, well, I don’t know about all that. No comment, no comment.”