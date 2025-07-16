Real Name: Franki Carissa Strefling

Height: 5’10″

Weight: 143 lbs.

Date of Birth: July 13, 1999

From: Buchanan, Michigan

Pro Debut: May 19, 2023

Trained By: WWE Performance Center

Finishing Move:

Biography

– On November 10, 2022, Strefling was announced as having signed with WWE as part of the WWE Performance Center Fall 2022 Rookie Class.

– She made her in-ring debut on the May 19, 2023 NXT live event, losing to Lola Vice.

– In early 2025, Dame was accepted into The D’Angelo Family (Tony D’Angelo, Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo, Adriana Rizzo and Luca Crusifino)