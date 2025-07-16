Real Name: Franki Carissa Strefling
Height: 5’10″
Weight: 143 lbs.
Date of Birth: July 13, 1999
From: Buchanan, Michigan
Pro Debut: May 19, 2023
Trained By: WWE Performance Center
Finishing Move:
Biography
– On November 10, 2022, Strefling was announced as having signed with WWE as part of the WWE Performance Center Fall 2022 Rookie Class.
– She made her in-ring debut on the May 19, 2023 NXT live event, losing to Lola Vice.
– In early 2025, Dame was accepted into The D’Angelo Family (Tony D’Angelo, Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo, Adriana Rizzo and Luca Crusifino)