Real Name:

Height: 5’10″

Weight: 229 lbs.

Date of Birth:

From: Monterrey, Mexico

Pro debut: February 15, 2001

Trained by: IWRG

Finishing Move: El Conjuro

– Hechicero began his career as ‘Rey Hechicero’ in local Monterrey promotions

– On October 24, 2009, Hechicero defeated Tigre Universitario, Estrella Dorada Jr & Chucho Mar Jr to become the first PyH Champion

– On November 14, Hechicero defeated Caifan to retain the PyH Title

– On May 1, 2011, Hechicero defeated Tigre Universitario to retain the PyH Title

– On September 9, 2012, Hechicero fought Panthro to a double countout to retain the PyH Title

– In January 2014, Hechicero signed with CMLL, dropping the ‘Rey’ from his name in the process

– On November 1, 2016, Hechicero defeated Rey Bucanero to win the NWA Historic Light Heavyweight Title

– On November 27, Hechicero defeated Caifan to retain the NWA Historic Light Heavyweight Title

– On March 21, 2017, Hechicero defeated Stuka Jr to retain the NWA Historic Light Heavyweight Title

– On June 19, Hechicero defeated Atlantis to retain the NWA Historic Light Heavyweight Title

– At CMLL’s 84th Anniversary Show, Hechicero, Dragon Rojo Jr & Polvora defeated Blue Panther Jr, The Panther & Stuka Jr

– On December 30, Hechicero defeated Blue Panther Jr to retain the NWA Historic Light Heavyweight Title

– On May 15, 2018, Hechicero defeated Esfinge to retain the NWA Historic Light Heavyweight Title

– On August 4, Hechicero defeated Christopher Daniels to retain the NWA Historic Light Heavyweight Title

– At the 2018 Dia De Muertos event, Hechicero, El Terrible & Rey Bucanero defeated Stuka Jr, Audaz & Angel de Oro

– At Reyes Del Aire 2019, Hechicero, Rey Bucanero & Shocker defeated Blue Panther Jr, Stuka Jr & Guerrero Maya Jr

– At Sin Piedad 2020, Hechicero, Felino & Mephisto defeated Rey Cometa, Star Jr & Audaz

– At the 2021 Copa Dinastias, Hechicero, Dragon Rojo Jr & El Barbaro Cavernario defeated Stuka Jr, Fugaz & Titan

– At Homenaje A Dos Leyendas 2021, Hechicero, Euforia & Mistico defeated Atlantis Jr, Ultimo Guerrero & Negro Casas by DQ

– At CMLL’s 88th Anniversary Show, Hechicero defeated Ultimo Guerrero to win the CMLL Heavyweight Title

– On November 21, Hechicero defeated El Barbaro Cavernario to retain the CMLL Heavyweight Title

– On March 19, 2022, Hechicero defeated Gran Guerrero to retain the CMLL Heavyweight Title

– At the 2022 Grand Prix Internacional, Hechicero defeated Euforia to retain the CMLL Heavyweight Title

– At CMLL’s 89th Anniversary Show, Los Infernales (Hechicero, Euforia & Mephisto) defeated Star Jr, Negro Casas & Titan

– At Noche De Campeones 2022, Los Infernales defeated Los Malditos (El Sagrado, Gemelo Diablo I & Gemelo Diablo II) to win the CMLL Trios Titles

– On January 31, 2023, Los Infernales defeated La Fuerza Tapatia (Star Black, Fugaz & Esfinge) to retain the CMLL Trios Titles

– On March 24, Los Infernales defeated Los Guerreros (Ultimo Guerrero, Gran Guerrero & Stuka Jr) to retain the CMLL Trios Titles

– Hechicero won the 2023 CMLL Torneo La Leyenda Azul, defeating Stuka Jr in the final

– On the AEW Collision 1 Year Anniversary Show, Hechicero defeated Dalton Castle

– At Fantastica Mania USA 2024, Hechicero & Virus defeated TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr & Bad Dude Tito)

– At CMLL’s 91st Anniversary Show, Hechicero defeated Euforia, Valiente & Esfinge in a Mask vs. Mask Match

– At Dia De Fanatico 2024, Hechicero, El Barbaro Cavernario & Valiente defeated Soberano Jr, Esfinge & Euforia

– At Noche de Campeones 2024, Hechicero defeated Mistico

– At MLW Lucha Apocalypto 2024, Hechicero & Ultimo Guerrero defeated Kevin Knight & Esfinge

– At Strong Style Evolved 2024, Hechicero defeated Lio Rush

– At Fyter Fest 2025, Hechicero, Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher defeated Truth Magnum, Turbo Floyd & Bandido

– On June 8, Hechicero defeated Mistico, Templario & Flip Gordon in an Elimination Match to win the vacant Alto Voltage Title

– At the 2025 AEW Summer Blockbuster, Hechicero, Josh Alexander, Lance Archer & Konosuke Takeshita defeated Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Daniel Garcia & Roderick Strong

– At ROH Supercard Of Honor 2025, Hechicero defeated Michael Oku