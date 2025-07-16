Real Name:
Height: 5’10″
Weight: 229 lbs.
Date of Birth:
From: Monterrey, Mexico
Pro debut: February 15, 2001
Trained by: IWRG
Finishing Move: El Conjuro
– Hechicero began his career as ‘Rey Hechicero’ in local Monterrey promotions
– On October 24, 2009, Hechicero defeated Tigre Universitario, Estrella Dorada Jr & Chucho Mar Jr to become the first PyH Champion
– On November 14, Hechicero defeated Caifan to retain the PyH Title
– On May 1, 2011, Hechicero defeated Tigre Universitario to retain the PyH Title
– On September 9, 2012, Hechicero fought Panthro to a double countout to retain the PyH Title
– In January 2014, Hechicero signed with CMLL, dropping the ‘Rey’ from his name in the process
– On November 1, 2016, Hechicero defeated Rey Bucanero to win the NWA Historic Light Heavyweight Title
– On November 27, Hechicero defeated Caifan to retain the NWA Historic Light Heavyweight Title
– On March 21, 2017, Hechicero defeated Stuka Jr to retain the NWA Historic Light Heavyweight Title
– On June 19, Hechicero defeated Atlantis to retain the NWA Historic Light Heavyweight Title
– At CMLL’s 84th Anniversary Show, Hechicero, Dragon Rojo Jr & Polvora defeated Blue Panther Jr, The Panther & Stuka Jr
– On December 30, Hechicero defeated Blue Panther Jr to retain the NWA Historic Light Heavyweight Title
– On May 15, 2018, Hechicero defeated Esfinge to retain the NWA Historic Light Heavyweight Title
– On August 4, Hechicero defeated Christopher Daniels to retain the NWA Historic Light Heavyweight Title
– At the 2018 Dia De Muertos event, Hechicero, El Terrible & Rey Bucanero defeated Stuka Jr, Audaz & Angel de Oro
– At Reyes Del Aire 2019, Hechicero, Rey Bucanero & Shocker defeated Blue Panther Jr, Stuka Jr & Guerrero Maya Jr
– At Sin Piedad 2020, Hechicero, Felino & Mephisto defeated Rey Cometa, Star Jr & Audaz
– At the 2021 Copa Dinastias, Hechicero, Dragon Rojo Jr & El Barbaro Cavernario defeated Stuka Jr, Fugaz & Titan
– At Homenaje A Dos Leyendas 2021, Hechicero, Euforia & Mistico defeated Atlantis Jr, Ultimo Guerrero & Negro Casas by DQ
– At CMLL’s 88th Anniversary Show, Hechicero defeated Ultimo Guerrero to win the CMLL Heavyweight Title
– On November 21, Hechicero defeated El Barbaro Cavernario to retain the CMLL Heavyweight Title
– On March 19, 2022, Hechicero defeated Gran Guerrero to retain the CMLL Heavyweight Title
– At the 2022 Grand Prix Internacional, Hechicero defeated Euforia to retain the CMLL Heavyweight Title
– At CMLL’s 89th Anniversary Show, Los Infernales (Hechicero, Euforia & Mephisto) defeated Star Jr, Negro Casas & Titan
– At Noche De Campeones 2022, Los Infernales defeated Los Malditos (El Sagrado, Gemelo Diablo I & Gemelo Diablo II) to win the CMLL Trios Titles
– On January 31, 2023, Los Infernales defeated La Fuerza Tapatia (Star Black, Fugaz & Esfinge) to retain the CMLL Trios Titles
– On March 24, Los Infernales defeated Los Guerreros (Ultimo Guerrero, Gran Guerrero & Stuka Jr) to retain the CMLL Trios Titles
– Hechicero won the 2023 CMLL Torneo La Leyenda Azul, defeating Stuka Jr in the final
– On the AEW Collision 1 Year Anniversary Show, Hechicero defeated Dalton Castle
– At Fantastica Mania USA 2024, Hechicero & Virus defeated TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr & Bad Dude Tito)
– At CMLL’s 91st Anniversary Show, Hechicero defeated Euforia, Valiente & Esfinge in a Mask vs. Mask Match
– At Dia De Fanatico 2024, Hechicero, El Barbaro Cavernario & Valiente defeated Soberano Jr, Esfinge & Euforia
– At Noche de Campeones 2024, Hechicero defeated Mistico
– At MLW Lucha Apocalypto 2024, Hechicero & Ultimo Guerrero defeated Kevin Knight & Esfinge
– At Strong Style Evolved 2024, Hechicero defeated Lio Rush
– At Fyter Fest 2025, Hechicero, Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher defeated Truth Magnum, Turbo Floyd & Bandido
– On June 8, Hechicero defeated Mistico, Templario & Flip Gordon in an Elimination Match to win the vacant Alto Voltage Title
– At the 2025 AEW Summer Blockbuster, Hechicero, Josh Alexander, Lance Archer & Konosuke Takeshita defeated Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Daniel Garcia & Roderick Strong
– At ROH Supercard Of Honor 2025, Hechicero defeated Michael Oku