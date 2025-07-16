El Grande Americano’s opponent for AAA Alianzas announced, AEW invading the Windy City

– El Grande Americano’s opponent for AAA Alianzas on July 25th will be Octagón Jr.

– The AEW Chicago residency starts tonight in Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom.

For the next three weeks:
Dynamite and Collision.
6 TV tapings. July 16 to July 31.

