CM Punk gets emotional during interview with Rhea Ripley (video), updated AEW Dynamite lineup

– CM Punk gets emotional during interview with Rhea Ripley:
Cm Punk gets emotional while Rhea Ripley gives him his flowers
You love to see it.
— FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) July 16, 2025
– Updated AEW Dynamite lineup for tonight:
* We will hear from AEW world champion Hangman Adam Page
* Trios match: Hangman Adam Page, Mark Briscoe, & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. The Death Riders
* AEW women’s world champion Toni Storms delivers here victory speech
#AEW pic.twitter.com/nTfYDN6hdb
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) July 16, 2025