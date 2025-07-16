Bret Hart on Charles Robinson suffering a cracked rib from Goldberg’s spear, Roman Reigns note

– Bret Hart on WWE referee Charles Robinson suffering a cracked rib from Goldberg’s spear:

“Everyone in the arena is unsafe when he’s around. That goes for wrestlers, referees, fans… I mean even the popcorn guy needs to keep his eyes peeled.”

(source: TMZ)

– Roman Reigns’ “OTC 1” T-shirt is currently the Number 1 BEST-SELLING apparel on WWE Shop.