Bret Hart on Charles Robinson suffering a cracked rib from Goldberg’s spear, Roman Reigns note

– Bret Hart on WWE referee Charles Robinson suffering a cracked rib from Goldberg’s spear:
“Everyone in the arena is unsafe when he’s around. That goes for wrestlers, referees, fans… I mean even the popcorn guy needs to keep his eyes peeled.”
(source: TMZ)
– Roman Reigns’ “OTC 1” T-shirt is currently the Number 1 BEST-SELLING apparel on WWE Shop.
Acknowledge your OTC1 with Roman Reigns NEW collection available NOW at #WWEShop! #WWE : https://t.co/O32OWu0Vyr pic.twitter.com/PgoVuaCtaf
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) July 15, 2025