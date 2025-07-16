Backstage photo with Roxanne Perez and her mom, Jellyroll talks about his training (video)

Roxanne Perez and her mom backstage at WWE Evolution

– JellyRoll says he’s been living in Orlando for four weeks to train for his SummerSlam match. He’s been at the PC from open to close. Jellyroll says he has been trained by Kevin Owens, Jacob Fatu, and The Undertaker.

(source: Pat Mcafee Show)

