7/16/25 AEW Dynamite Recap

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Commentary Team: Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone

—

Tony Schiavone is in the ring, and he introduces the new AEW World Champion, Adam Page. The crowd chants “You deserve it,” but Page says the fans deserve it. Page says the fans are the ones who wanted a change and are the reason why AEW is a thing. Page says the wrestlers in AEW do what they do because of the fans and says they deserve it more than they could ever know. Page thanks Orange Cassidy, Jay White, Adam Copeland, The Opps, Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin, and Will Ospreay for what they did for him along the way, and then he thanks Swerve Strickland individually.

Page says All In weekend was a roller coaster for him, where he spilled buckets of blood and shed some tears. Page says he has a wife and two kids who love him and thousands of fans who look up to him and respect him and then says he is the champion of the mother-f’n world.

—

A video recap of all the happenings at All In airs.

—

Earlier today, The Young Bucks arrived to the arena in an Uber, looking ashamed after what happened at All In.

—

Match 1 – Singles Match

Kyle Fletcher (w/Don Callis and Lance Archer) vs. Mascara Dorada

Fletcher kicks Dorada in the face and stomps him on the mat. Fletcher follows with right hands, but Dorada comes back with rights of his own. Fletcher delivers a knee to the midsection, and then chops Dorada against the ropes. Dorada comes back with a chop of his own, and then follows with an arm-drag. Dorada drives his shoulder into Fletcher’s midsection and follows with a springboard missile dropkick. Fletcher comes back and puts Dorada on the apron, and then delivers a running kick to send him to the floor. Fletcher dives through the ropes, but Dorada gets back into the ring and then takes Fletcher out with a dive of his own. Dorada gets Fletcher back into the ring and comes off the top, but Fletcher dodges and slams Dorada to the mat as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Fletcher slaps Dorada in the face a few times and slams him back to the mat. Fletcher goes for a powerbomb, but Dorada counters and gets a roll-up for a two count. Dorada delivers an enzuigiri and drops Fletcher with a hurricanrana. Dorada kicks Fletcher to the floor and takes Fletcher down with a Shooting Star Press. Dorada gets Fletcher back into the ring and delivers a few kicks. Dorada delivers a Code Red and goes for the cover, but Fletcher kicks out at two. Dorada goes up top, but Fletcher cuts him off with an enzuigiri. Fletcher goes for a brain-buster, but Dorada escapes and delivers a kick. Dorada takes Fletcher down with a hurricanrana and connects with a 450 splash for a two count.

Dorada goes for a suplex, but Fletcher blocks him. Dorada delivers over-hand chops and follows with a thrust kick. Dorada picks Fletcher up, but Fletcher counters out. Dorada sends Fletcher face-first into the turnbuckle and goes for a moonsault, but Fletcher catches him and lawn-darts him into the turnbuckle. Fletcher delivers a running kick, and follows with a shear-drop brain-buster for the pin fall.

Winner: Kyle Fletcher

—

More footage of the Bucks arriving into the arena airs, where they were stopped by Renee Paquette. She asks them about All In, and they say she seems like she is enjoying it. They look for their locker room, and see a guy marking out “EVP” and writing “Matt” and “Nick” on it. Ricochet and Gates of Agony walk up and laugh at them, and they say they can’t believe the disrespect. Don Callis walks up and says he agrees, and says they should work something out. The Bucks say they will never join his family, but they seemingly come to another agreement and share a hug.

—

The Hurt Syndicate cut a promo backstage at All In this past weekend. MVP says they haven’t even been threatened yet, and he is begging these legendary tag teams to step up to them and to stop being scared. MJF says he is happy that Page won the title because he has everything to prove now. MJF says he is the best in the world and he doesn’t not need his guaranteed title match to prove it. MJF says his match is only for an emergency and says he will push Page back into a pit of dispair. MJF says Page can be the main character all his wants, because he has no problem being the bad guy. MJF says nice guys finish last, and MVP says they are not nice at all.

—

Match 2 – Allstar Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Bandido, Brody King, and JetSpeed (Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey) vs. The Don Callis Family (Hechicero and Josh Alexander) and The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) (w/Don Callis)

King and Alexander start the match. Alexander goes for shoulder tackles, but King isn’t fazed. Alexander connects with a body check and follows with chops, but King chops him across the back. Hechicero tags in as the Bucks drop off the apron, and then Bandido tags in as well. Bandido delivers a few shots, but Hechicero takes him down with one of his own. Bandido comes back with kicks to the midsection, and then follows with a thrust kick. Bandido drops Hechicero with a DDT and charges, but Hechicero puts him on the apron. Bandido delivers a few shots and drops Hechicero with a diving hurricanrana. Bailey tags in and delivers a shot to Hechicero, and then Knight tags in and JetSpeed double-team him for a bit.

JetSpeed deliver dropkicks to the Bucks, and then Knight drops them with a cross-body. JetSpeed dive onto the Bucks on the outside, and then Knight and Nick get back into the ring. Alexander delivers a knee shot to Knight, and then Nick connects with a running knee. The Bucks double-team Bailey and Bandido, and then delivers a double superkick to King. The Bucks and Alexander triple-team each guy of JetSpeed and take control of the match as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Knight and Hechicero are in the ring. Hechicero works over Knight’s knee and then drops him with an elbow strike. Knight fights back with right hands and follows with a scoop slam. Alexander tags in and the Bucks knock Bailey, King, and Bandido to the floor. Alexander slams Knight down, and Matt tags in. The Bucks call for the EVP Trigger, but stop when they can’t think of what to call it now. Knight comes back with a double dropkick and tags in Bailey. Bailey dropkicks Hechicero and Alexander to the floor, and then delivers kicks to the Bucks.

Bailey takes Matt out with a dive on the floor, and then delivers a missile dropkick to Nick. Matt comes back in and the Bucks double-team Bailey, but Bailey shoves them into each other and delivers a double moonsault knee drop. Hechicero and King tag in, and Alexander helps Hechicero out as they double-team King. King comes back with a double clothesline, and then follows with elbow strikes and kicks. King splashes Hechicero in the corner and suplexes Alexander down. Bandido tags in as King clotheslines Alexander to the floor. King connects with the cannonball on Hechicero and then dives onto the Bucks and Alexander. Bandido moonsaults onto the three of them and gets Hechicero up top.

Alexander comes back in, but Knight guillotines him and dives onto him as Bailey dives onto the Bucks. Bandido splashes onto Hechicero and goes for the cover, but the Bucks breaks it up. The Bucks and Alexander triple-team King, but Bailey comes back in and delivers a few shots. The Bucks superkick Bailey and Knight, but Bandido drops Matt with a cutter. Bandido delivers the X Knee and goes for the 21 Plex, but Alexander cuts it off the Bucks and Alexander deliver the TK Driver. Hechicero locks in a choke, and Bandido passes out as the Bucks and Alexander hold the others back.

Winners: The Don Callis Family and The Young Bucks

—

Cope makes his way to the ring. Cope says there are some questions regarding his return, including if he returned to save Christian Cage. He laughs it off and says no, and then runs down everything Cage has done to him since they’ve been in AEW together. Cope says he doesn’t blame the Patriarchy for turning on Cage, and then says he told Cage it was going to happen to him. Cope says he hopes Cage can pull his head out of his ass, and then says he returned at All In to get revenge on FTR.

Cope says he got his dream back five years ago when he was cleared, and the first two guys he called were FTR. Cope says he knew FTR could get him into shape, and then started running the idea of Rated-FTR with them. Cope says FTR started to complain when they were teaming, and then cost him four months of his career that he doesn’t have. Cope says he didn’t come back to wrestle FTR or to stop them from winning championships, but he did come back to end them. FTR’s music hits, but Stokely comes to the ring with some security guards.

Stokely says FTR read Cope like a book and predicted everything he would do tonight. Stokely says FTR’s spike weapon is a liability and AEW, Warner Media, and Tony Khan received three anonymous concerns about Cope. Stokely says now if Cope lays a finger on FTR, he will be immediately fired. Stokely says FTR is not worried about Cope, because they are focused on the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Stokely tells Cope to find a hobby and leave FTR alone.

Cope says if he gets near FTR he is fired, but Stokely didn’t say anything about him. Cope lays out a couple of the security guys while the others leave, and then Cope lays Stokely out with a Spear.

—

Mark Briscoe is backstage, and he calls MJF is a bitch. Briscoe says MJF dodged him the entire Casino Gauntlet Match, and he thought he would be done with MJF after the match if so. Briscoe says he isn’t done with MJF now, and says he is still going to beat MJF’s ass.

—

Match 3 – $100,000 Four-Way Fight

Kris Statlander vs. Queen Aminata vs. Thekla vs. Willow Nightingale

Statlander kicks Aminata into the corner, and then Thekla sends Nightingale to the floor. Thekla sends Statlander into the corner and delivers a back elbow, but Statlander comes back with a delayed vertical suplex. Thekla comes back with a few kicks and runs the ropes, but Aminata pulls her to the floor. Statlander drops Thekla with a dropkick, and then Aminata delivers a running kick to Statlander’s face. Nightingale breaks it up with a senton on Statlander as Aminata dodges, and then Aminata goes for a double stomp, but connects with Statlander after Nightingale dodges.

Aminata and Nightingale exchange shots in the corner, and then Aminata takes her down with a snapmare. Aminata rams her backside into Nightingale’s face a few times, and then Thekla and Statlander come back in. Statlander and Aminata get taken down, and then Nightingale delivers a Torture Rack back-breaker to Thekla. Aminata delivers a headbutt to Nightingale and goes up top, but Thekla shoves her to the apron and drops Statlander and Nightingale with a cross-body as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Thekla delivers shots and kicks to Statlander and Nightingale. Thekla drops Nightingale with a DDT and goes for a bulldog on Statlander, but Statlander puts her up top. Aminata delivers shots to Statlander, and then chops Thekla. Thekla comes back up with an elbow strike and delivers the spider suplex to Aminata. Nightingale comes back and clubs Thekla across the chest. Nightingale picks Aminata up and Statlander does the same to Thekla, but Thekla escapes and takes all three down by shoving Statlander into Nightingale.

The match breaks down with everyone dropping everyone else, and all four women are eventually dropped. All four women get to their feet and exchange shots. Nightingale and Thekla get taken back down, and then Aminata drops Statlander with an Air Raid Crash. Thekla drops Aminata with a thrust kick, and then Nightingale slams Thekla with the Doctor Bomb. Nightingale goes for the cover, but Statlander pulls the referee out of the ring. Statlander and Nightingale brawl up the entanceway, and then Aminata takes Thekla down in the ring. Aminata delivers a double stomp from the top and goes for the cover, but Thekla kicks out at two.

Skye Blue comes to the ring and gets on the apron, and then Julia Hart spits the black mist into Aminata’s eyes. Thekla takes Aminata down and delivers a stomp for the pin fall.

Winner: Thekla

—

The AEW Women’s World Champion, Toni Storm, appears in one of the balconies. Storm says she is still the champion, and thanks Mercedes Mone for getting in the ring with her. Storm says she told Mone if she made one mistake she would eat her alive, and then says Mone was delicious. Storm says if Mone wants to come back for seconds, the buffet is always open.

Storm says Luther was injured in the line of duty and it requires reattachment surgery. Storm says she is looking toward the future because she has the big one in this business, and then she is interrupted by Athena and Billie Starkz. Athena says she is the forever ROH Women’s World Champion, and she will soon be the forever AEW Women’s World Champion. Athena says she took Mina Shirakawa’s face off with an O Face, and now no one can save Storm when she decides to cash in her title match. Athena signs the contract and tells Storm to stop looking for her happy endings, because her murder is about to happen.

Storm says if Athena is able, she will bend her over the table because she is timeless. It is announced that Storm will take on Starkz next week.

—

The Patriarchy are backstage. Kip Sabian says they pulled back the curtain, and they are no longer under a patriarch, but are beside a matriarch. Mother Wayne says it looked like Christian Cage had trouble getting up on his own at All In, which isn’t anything new. Nick Wayne says Cage was past his expiration date and says Cage always asked him how many world championships he won. Wayne says he is only 20 years old, so the question is how many world championships he will win. Wayne says he is the new face of TNT and AEW and everyone will have to get used to it.

—

Match 4 – Singles Match

Kazuchika Okada (w/Don Callis) vs. Quintero

Okada delivers shots into the corner and follows with back elbows. Okada stomps Quintero down, and then delivers an elbow strike. Okada delivers a dropkick, and then follows with the Rainmaker for the pin fall.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada

-After the match, Callis says Okada has something important to say. Okada says Swerve Strickland screwed his friends, the Young Bucks, and then calls him a bitch. Strickland and Prince Nana come to the ring. Strickland says he did screw them, and asks Okada what he is going to do about it. Strickland also calls Okada a bitch and Callis gets Okada out of the ring.

—

Match 5 – Trios Tag Team Match

Adam Page, Mark Briscoe, and Powerhouse Hobbs vs. The Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, and Wheeler Yuta) (w/Marina Shafir)

Hobbs and Castagnoli start the match. Hobbs spears Castagnoli in the corner a few times, but Castagnoli comes back with shots. Hobbs backs Castagnoli into the corner again and delivers clotheslines. Hobbs slams Castagnoli down and tags in Page, who delivers right hands to Castagnoli. Page wants Castagnoli to tag in Moxley, but Yuta tags in instead. Page slams Yuta into the corner and delivers a chop before tagging Briscoe in. Briscoe delivers shots to Yuta and Hobbs tags back in. Briscoe and Hobbs double-team Yuta, and they drop Castagnoli as well. Moxley gets into the ring, but leaves once Page comes in as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Hobbs and Yuta are in the ring. Hobbs delivers a shot and Yuta leaves the ring. Hobbs follows, but Shafir gets in his way and Hobbs is taken out with a chop block. Yuta gets back into the ring as Shafir slaps Hobbs in the head. Moxley tags in and chokes Hobbs on the outside. Moxley slams Hobbs into the ring steps and gets him back into the ring. Castagnoli tags in and stomps on Hobbs, and then follows with uppercuts into the corner. Castagnoli swings Hobbs around and tags Moxley back in. Moxley kicks Hobbs in the face and tags Yuta back in. Yuta delivers the hammer-and-anvil elbows to Hobbs, and then backs away. Yuta charges, but Hobbs counters with a powerslam.

Briscoe tags in, as does Moxley, and Briscoe delivers shots and follows with a flying forearm. Briscoe delivers palm strikes to Castagnoli and takes him down. Moxley kicks Briscoe in the face, but Briscoe comes back with an enzuigiri. Briscoe goes up top, but Shafir gouges his eyes behind the referee’s back. Moxley delivers a forearm shot to knock Briscoe down as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Moxley gets a two count on Briscoe. Moxley applies an STF, but lets go of the hold and knocks Page to the floor. Moxley drops Briscoe with a pile-driver and goes for the cover, but Hobbs breaks it up. Hobbs gets taken to the floor bu Castagnoli and Yuta, and Castagnoli slams him into the steps. Moxley goes for a superplex on Briscoe, but Briscoe delivers body shots and bites Moxley’s head. Briscoe delivers a dropkick and tags in Page. Page delivers shots to Castagnoli and Yuta, and drops Castagnoli with a springboard lariat. Page takes Yuta down with a fall-away slam, and then follows with a pop-up powerbomb for a two count as Castagnoli breaks it up.

Castagnoli stomps Page and he and Yuta deliver the Fastball Special for a two count. Castagnoli and Yuta go for a Doomsday Device, but Page lands on his feet and sends Castagnoli to the floor. Briscoe drops Castagnoli with a cannonball senton, and then Page drops him with a moonsault. Page goes for the Buckshot on Yuta, but Page cuts him off with bites to his face. Hobbs slams Moxley, Yuta drops Hobbs, Briscoe drops Yuta, Castagnoli drops Yuta, and then Page counters the Neutralizer and rolls Castagnoli up for the pin fall.

Winners: Adam Page, Mark Briscoe, and Powerhouse Hobbs

-After the match, Moxley attacks Page and the Death Riders clear the ring and beat him down. The lights go out, and then Darby Allin appears in one of the balconies. Page drops Moxley with a Buckshot Lariat, who rolls out of the ring. The Death Riders leave through the crowd and Allin, Briscoe, Hobbs, and Page stare them down as the show comes to a close.