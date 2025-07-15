ZONE·IFY BECOMES AN OFFICIAL SPONSOR AND STREAMING PARTNER OF TNA WRESTLING

After shattering streaming records with the Zone·ify exclusive “Border Brawl” live wrestling event, the partnership expands to include streaming hundreds of hours of TNA content, original social content, co-branded digital campaigns, and the potential of more “Border Brawl” events

TORONTO, JULY 15, 2025 – Zone·ify, the rapidly growing free streaming platform, today announced it has expanded its relationship with TNA Wrestling to become an official sponsor and streaming partner. Under terms of the deal, Zone·ify will have access to a robust slate of TNA+ programming, with a seven-day re-air window for select events and hundreds of hours of matches available on demand. Additionally, it also includes original social content and co-branded digital campaigns.

After the success of the “Border Brawl” wrestling event held in May, the companies are exploring more events in the coming year. The Border Brawl, Zone·ify’s first exclusive live sporting event streamed from Niagara Falls, Canada, became the most-watched title in streaming service’s history and drove a 13x increase in live watch time. Now available on demand, exclusively on zoneify.tv the event was a cross-border showdown of wrestling legends and reality stars that drew record-breaking viewership across the U.S. and Canada.

“TNA Wrestling is an entertainment powerhouse with a loyal and passionate fanbase, and this deal brings that excitement to the Zone·ify platform,” said Doug Edwards, President of Zone·tv. “Border Brawl was just the beginning of a year-long collision of culture, content, and creativity that embodies everything Zone·ify stands for. We look forward to super-serving our wrestling and combat sports audiences across Canada and the US.”

“We are proud to expand our partnership with Zone·ify in this landmark collaboration, as we continue to seek exciting ways to push the bounds of professional wrestling content in the streaming era,” said Carlos Silva, President of Anthem Sports Group. “Zone·ify’s support allows us to deliver unique new experiences for our fans with unforgettable live moments and dynamic events, while providing increased opportunities for viewers across the globe to engage with TNA’s world-class programming anytime, anywhere.”

Zone·ify’s first-ever exclusive live sports event, the Border Brawl, held in Niagara Falls, Canada, shattered the platform’s all-time streaming record with a 13X surge in live watch time. Fueled by national pride, reality TV stars, and wrestling legends like “The Mountie” Jacques Rougeau, Barbie Blank, Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake, Matt Hardy, Nic Nemeth, Tommy Dreamer, and many others, the event delivered an outrageous showdown between Team USA and Team Canada. Streaming free on Zone·ify, the spectacle became the most-watched title in company history and is now available on demand across Roku, Fire TV, Android TV, Comcast, Cox, and more.

Zone·ify, available on over 422 million devices and in 16 million Pay TV households, delivers thousands of movies, TV shows, curated short-form content, FAST channels, games, and events like nothing else on the digital landscape.

ABOUT ZONE·IFY

Zone·ify is a free, ad-supported streaming entertainment platform delivering live events, FAST channels, movies, short-form content, games, and exclusive programming to audiences across the U.S. and Canada. Available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google/Android TV, Sony TV, Comcast, DIRECTV, Cox, Rogers, Buckeye Cable, mobile devices, and the web, Zone·ify reaches over 422 million consumer devices and 16 million Pay TV households. With 75+ curated channels, a growing slate of combat sports, and bold original content, Zone·ify is where niche meets mainstream — all in one place, always free. Learn more at www.zoneify.tv.

ABOUT TNA WRESTLING

A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and a division of Anthem Sports Group, Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling® is one of the world’s top wrestling brands, producing over 200 hours of original content annually and televised in 200 countries including AXS TV in the United States. Founded in 2002, TNA Wrestling’s deep library of premium content is streamed across the world on key OTT platforms including Pluto TV, Roku Samsung TV Plus and its own on-demand subscription service TNA+©. TNA Wrestling has a powerful social media presence with over 10 million engaged followers across all major services. Ancillary businesses include live events, merchandise, licensing, and sponsorship.