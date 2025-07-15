Zoey Stark takes exception to IYO SKY’s outfit on Raw, Bianca Belair was inspired by Jazz

– Zoey Stark posted:

– Bianca Belair says Montez Ford told her to study Jazz when she started wrestling in 2016. They watched hours of her matches, and Bianca was inspired by Jazz’s skill, grit, and signature moves. She calls a match with Jazz a dream and thanks her for paving the way.

When I 1st got into wrestling in 2016, I didn’t know much… my Husband @MontezFordWWE is literally a wrestling historian so I asked him who should I watch and study?

1st person he said was Jazz!

I still remember the night we sat and watched hours of matches he pulled up as he… pic.twitter.com/b9QrskmctU — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) July 15, 2025

