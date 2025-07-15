Video: Toni Storm appears at Prestige Wrestling indie show in Portland

AEW Women’s champion Toni Storm made an appearance at an indie show in Portland, Oregon on Sunday, just 24 hours after she successfully defended the AEW Women’s title against Mercedes Mone at All In: Texas.

The rare indie appearance came at Prestige Wrestling’s Combat Clash 2025 and while she did not wrestle, she cut a promo in the middle of the ring and also introduced the next match.

Storm was alone though and her butler Luther was nowhere to be seen because of a medical emergency.

“Would you like to know what happened to Luther? You want me to tell you the truth? Luther broke his penis off,” Storm told the crowd. “No…he did. He just completely snapped it right off!”

She said that it was Luther who insisted that she appears on the show, telling her that’s where the real magic happens.

“Frankly, I just assumed that he was talking about a weed dispensary,” she continued. “But this is close enough, to be honest!”

